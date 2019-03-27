MORRISON, NANCY (nee KENNEDY) Born July 10, 1943, died March 7, 2019, in Oakville, Ontario. Friends and family are saddened by Nancy's passing. Predeceased by her husband, Robert and survived by her children: Hailee, Stuart (Maureen) and Trisha (Chris); her grandchildren Mikah and Mackenzie. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Nancy moved to Canada at the age of ten with her parents Alexander and Isabella Kennedy and two brothers, Cameron and Andrew. In lieu of flowers, her children have requested donations be made to: https://www.heartandstroke.ca/women or https://omhs.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019