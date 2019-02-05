Obituary Guest Book View Sign

NEEDHAM, NANCY Nancy, beloved wife of Dave, passed peacefully in the presence and comfort of her family, on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in her 64th year, at Kingston General Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Cecile and Raymond Huston. Mom will always be remembered and loved by daughters Nicole (Denan Alexander) and Dawne. Nana will be missed by Elijah, Josiah, Jaheim, Justice, Jeremiah, Kiara, Dawson, Dalton and Kiana. Dear sister of Rick (Jan) and Bruce. Nancy cherished the time spent and the conversations she had with all her friends, who will miss her dearly. Nancy will also be missed by her four-legged friends Denver and Angel. Nancy's family wish to thank the nurses and doctors at both Peterborough and Kingston Hospitals for their care. Friends and family may call at the Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay, on Friday, February 8th for visitation from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at which time a service will commence in the chapel. A reception will follow. If desired, donations in memory of Nancy to The Department of Medicine Trust in support of the Division of Neurology, Queens University

