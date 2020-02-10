|
SANSANO, NANCY It is with great sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Nancy Sansano on February 7, 2020 at the age of 69. Adored wife of 47 years to Nino. Loving mother to Danielle (Domenic) and Lisa (Rolly). Cherished grandma to her precious Olivia. Beloved sister to the late Adele (Tony) and Claire (Earle), sister-in-law Anna (Vince) and to the many family and friends, that she will be terribly missed by. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel, 4671 Highway 7, Woodbridge (just west of Pine Valley Drive), 905-851-9100, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church (300 Ansley Grove Road, Woodbridge). Cremation to follow at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020