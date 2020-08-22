TAYLOR, Nancy (nee MILBURN) It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Taylor share the news of her peaceful passing on August 14, 2020, at age 81. She will lovingly be remembered by her three children, Geoff Taylor (Debbie), Janice Webster (Marc) and Heather Rowland (Jamie) her grandchildren William, Kyra, Taylor and Brad. Beyond her immediate family was a special group of friends and "extended" family that she loved and cherished so dearly. Nancy attended Havergal College (Class of 1957) and Nursing at the University of Toronto (Class of 1961) working proudly with the Victoria Order of Nurses and later as a volunteer at the Sunnybrook Cancer Centre. Shortly after graduation she married Alan E. Taylor in 1962 having 42 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 2004. Nancy dedicated her life to her family. She was a fabulous wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the cottage, first Muskoka and then Balsam Lake. She was a constant figure at the Granite Club where she played badminton, tennis, and endless hours of bridge. The Snowcrest Avenue parties were always talked about with great fondness as were the wonderful times she had with the University Women's group and Nursing friends. Nancy also enjoyed the theatre, travelling, bridge and socializing with the "girls". Her Sunday dinners were a special time for all having cherished every minute with her family especially with her grandchildren and granddogs. A small family service was held on Monday August 17th. We hope to celebrate Nancy's life in a meaningful way shortly. In lieu of flowers we are asking for donation to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care or a charity of your choice. We will all miss her beautiful smile, bright blue eyes, infectious laugh and her unconditional love.