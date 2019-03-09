Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy VanNorman CAMPS. View Sign



CAMPS, Nancy Van Norman (nee WATEROUS) Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 6, 2019. Loving mother of Leslie (Adam), Christine (Neil), and David (Lyndsey). Cherished Nana to Christopher, Iain, Elizabeth, Emma, Kate, Ava, Jack and Ben. Survived by her dear sister Alice Linden. Predeceased by her siblings Bev, Dick and Reg. "Nurse Nancy" found her true calling as an RN and dedicated her life to caring for others, both in her career and in nurturing family and friends. A fiercely strong woman, she raised her three children on her own, and her family was her pride and joy. Nancy touched many lives, volunteering her endless energy to her church and community. Her optimism, warmth, spirituality, compassion, and selflessness will be missed by her wide circle of extended family and friends, especially Georgia Gall and family. Cremation has taken place. Service will be officiated by The Rev. Lisa Newland, a great source of support to Nancy and her family, and held at St. Matthew the Apostle Oriole Anglican Church, 80 George Henry Blvd., North York at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16th. Visitation preceding the service at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Nancy has requested donations to St. Matthew the Apostle Oriole (2019 Revitalization Campaign) through www.canadahelps.org Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

