CALLAGHAN, NAOMI September 15, 1929 – November 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Creek Way Village LTC in Burlington. Predeceased by her parents Wm. John and Alice Callaghan, her brother Des (Peggy) Callaghan, sister Ruth Simpson and nephew Robert Callaghan. Lovingly remembered by nieces Cheri Morrison, Jill Anderson and Sarah Cowling, nephews Charles and Mark Simpson and their families. Naomi was one of the first female Journalism Graduates of Carleton University. She enjoyed lifelong friendships with the Carleton "cottage" girls, especially dear friend, Shirley Skilling. Naomi succeeded in her writing career with the Ontario MOT as Information Officer, Communications Services Branch, Toronto. Future funeral and Notre Dame Cemetery interment, Ottawa. Donations in Naomi's memory to the Shepherds of Good Hope. Rest in Peace, Auntie Nome. You are with the angels. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 22, 2019