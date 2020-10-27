BINDER WALL, NAOMI RUTH January 12, 1939 – October 18, 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of our beloved Naomi. She will be forever missed by her sister, Jude (Frank); her children, Eliza Beth (Donald) and David (Kyo); her grandchildren, Oren, Coco, Yoshi and Mika; her nephew, Gideon; and by her many cousins and extended family members, including: Joan, David, Julie, Milo, Richard, Mona, Karen, Shantih, Paula, Janice, Shelley and Adonica. Naomi has left an inspiring legacy of political activism, teaching and academic work. We will forever celebrate her tender-fierce spirit, devotion to her immediate and chosen families, contagious sense of humour, love of music and film and her lifelong commitment to social justice. An online commemoration of Naomi's life will take place in the coming weeks. To leave condolences, please visit dignitymemorial.com