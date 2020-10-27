1/
NAOMI RUTH BINDER WALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NAOMI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BINDER WALL, NAOMI RUTH January 12, 1939 – October 18, 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of our beloved Naomi. She will be forever missed by her sister, Jude (Frank); her children, Eliza Beth (Donald) and David (Kyo); her grandchildren, Oren, Coco, Yoshi and Mika; her nephew, Gideon; and by her many cousins and extended family members, including: Joan, David, Julie, Milo, Richard, Mona, Karen, Shantih, Paula, Janice, Shelley and Adonica. Naomi has left an inspiring legacy of political activism, teaching and academic work. We will forever celebrate her tender-fierce spirit, devotion to her immediate and chosen families, contagious sense of humour, love of music and film and her lifelong commitment to social justice. An online commemoration of Naomi's life will take place in the coming weeks. To leave condolences, please visit dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved