KRATOCHWIL, NATALIA August 16, 1943 – September 8, 2019 Passed away peacefully, in the warmth of her home, at the age of 76. Natalia was the beloved wife of Fred for 42 years. Loving mother of John and his wife Mehrnoosh and proud grandmother of two grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Lida and her brother Mykola. Godmother to Vera. We all love you and miss you. Rest in peace as you watch over us. Visitation will be held at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, North York (416-221-3404), on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at York Funeral Centre on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 2 p.m., with a visitation an hour prior. Interment at York Cemetery. Reception to follow at the funeral home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 10, 2019