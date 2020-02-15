|
|
CHOLE, Natalie (nee TUZ) August 21, 1923 - February 11, 2020 Natalie passed away in the early hours of February 11, 2020, at MacKenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill. Natalie was born in Romania and came to Canada with her parents when she was 5 years old. She attended Queen's, University of Toronto and New York Universities, and worked as a home economics teacher at the Sunny View School for handicapped children in Toronto. An ardent traveller, much of her vacation time was spent visiting various countries to learn about their culture. She loved dogs and these four legged members of her family brought her much joy over the years. Natalie was preceded in death by her younger sister Claudia and parents, Stephen and Mary, and survived by her brother-in-law Alan Beswick. She was loved by her nieces, nephews and their children. She will be missed. Friends may call at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020