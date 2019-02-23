SMITH, Natalie Christine It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our beloved Natalie Christine Smith. Natalie passed away surrounded by family and friends on February 8, 2019. She is survived and will be forever missed by her partner Gary Cesar, step-children Jordan and McKenna, father Steve Smith, Aunt Joni, Logan Booth, partner to Paulette Coté, brother Derek Booth, Uncles Richard, Marc, Robert and Claude Coté, cousins Dylan, Jessica and Mathew. Aunt Janna, Uncle Darwin, Erin Booth and cousins' Thomas, William, Kathleen, Elizabeth and Kieran. Natalie is preceded in death by her mother Paulette, grandparents Gilbert and Eileen Coté, Strathy and Edith Smith and Uncle Benjamin Booth. A Celebration of Life will be held at 'BRISTOLS ON RATHBURN' in Mississauga on Saturday March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1535 South Gateway Road
Mississauga, ON L4W 5J1
(905) 602-1580
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019