NATALIE DRAGALOSKI
DRAGALOSKI, NATALIE August 24, 1937 – April 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Natalie. She was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba and moved to Toronto to become a proud St. Michael's nursing graduate. She practiced her admirable craft at several hospitals including Mount Sinai, then moved on to CCAC to apply her skills as a home care coordinator. Natalie will be remembered for her outgoing nature, her vivacity and of course, her vibrant red hair. She will be dearly missed by her nieces Olana, Marlo and Lee-Renata, her brother Walter and his family in California, her co-workers at CCAC and her extended family at the Park Towers where she served as President of the tenants' association for many years. A celebration of life will take place at a future date. In loving memory, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders. Es Bohom edeh.


Published in Toronto Star on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
