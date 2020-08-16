NATALIE HOLYDAY

I can’t believe my sweet, funny, beautiful friend is gone. She was such a light, with an infectious sparkle, vibrant and kind, an amazing and devoted mother and wife, a loving daughter and sister and incredible friend. I don’t know what I’m going to do without her hilarious cheeky humour and witty comments, her support and love. Sending all my love to the family, I know how much she adored you all. She will never be forgotten and live in our memories and hearts. Love ya, Nat. ❤❤❤

Alisha

Friend