1/1
NATALIE HOLYDAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NATALIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLYDAY, NATALIE (nee SABO) On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Natalie Helen Holyday, beautiful wife, loving daughter, joyful sister, selfless friend and absolutely amazing mother passed away at the age of 39 years. Natalie will be remembered by her husband and best friend Darryl, and their treasured children, Madalena and Patrick, by her parents Dusanka Sakic and Misko Sabo, by her brothers Emmery (Cathy) and Gordon (Isabelle Netto) and by her in-laws Dan and Diane Holyday. Natalie will also be fondly remembered as "Auntie Nat" by Catriona, Lukas, Scott, Julian, Claire, Erica and Marcus. The doctors, nurses and staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Centenary Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital and Toronto General Hospital are thanked for their skill, compassion and effort in caring for Natalie. Although Natalie's life came to an end far too soon, the joy and happiness she brought to those around her will not be forgotten. A small, private Funeral Service in memory of Natalie will be held on Thursday, August 20th, at 2 p.m., at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax. Visitations will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19th. For details regarding the Funeral Service and Visitations, please contact McEachnie Funeral Home at (289) 539-0036. For those who cannot attend the Service or Visitations, please note that a larger gathering in Natalie's honour will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions to Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated by the family. Please visit blood.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Phil Wickens
August 16, 2020
Dar, we’re so very sorry for the loss that you, Maddy and Patrick are feeling. Nat was an absolutely beautiful person. Of course nothing will replace having her here in person to greet us with a warm smile, or a big hug, but nothing can take those memories away. We’re here for you any time, my friend.
All our sympathies and love,
Joe, Ash, and Owen.
Joe Henderson
Friend
August 16, 2020
I can’t believe my sweet, funny, beautiful friend is gone. She was such a light, with an infectious sparkle, vibrant and kind, an amazing and devoted mother and wife, a loving daughter and sister and incredible friend. I don’t know what I’m going to do without her hilarious cheeky humour and witty comments, her support and love. Sending all my love to the family, I know how much she adored you all. She will never be forgotten and live in our memories and hearts. Love ya, Nat. ❤❤❤
Alisha
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved