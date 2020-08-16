NATALIE HOLYDAY

HOLYDAY, NATALIE (nee SABO) On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Natalie Helen Holyday, beautiful wife, loving daughter, joyful sister, selfless friend and absolutely amazing mother passed away at the age of 39 years. Natalie will be remembered by her husband and best friend Darryl, and their treasured children, Madalena and Patrick, by her parents Dusanka Sakic and Misko Sabo, by her brothers Emmery (Cathy) and Gordon (Isabelle Netto) and by her in-laws Dan and Diane Holyday. Natalie will also be fondly remembered as "Auntie Nat" by Catriona, Lukas, Scott, Julian, Claire, Erica and Marcus. The doctors, nurses and staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Centenary Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital and Toronto General Hospital are thanked for their skill, compassion and effort in caring for Natalie. Although Natalie's life came to an end far too soon, the joy and happiness she brought to those around her will not be forgotten. A small, private Funeral Service in memory of Natalie will be held on Thursday, August 20th, at 2 p.m., at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax. Visitations will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19th. For details regarding the Funeral Service and Visitations, please contact McEachnie Funeral Home at (289) 539-0036. For those who cannot attend the Service or Visitations, please note that a larger gathering in Natalie's honour will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions to Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated by the family. Please visit blood.ca
.