MORAN, NATALIE Peacefully passed away on March 7, 2019, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital with family by her side. Natalie was predeceased by her loving partner Jim Grundle and brother Leonard Auton. She leaves behind her sister Anita (Walter), sister-in-law Maria (Leonard) and will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019