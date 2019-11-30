Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NATALIE PRYSZLAK. View Sign Obituary

PRYSZLAK, NATALIE (nee HUMPHRIES) January 6, 1966 – November 28, 2019 Passed away, on November 28, 2019, in her 54th year, after a lengthy struggle with metastatic breast cancer. Beloved wife of Bohdan, loving mother of Emily, Roman, and Johnny. Beloved daughter of Cynthia and the late Rev. Dr. Raymond Humphries. Dear sister of Robin Humphries, and sister-in-law of Michael and Luba Pryszlak and Julia Michaels. Cherished aunt of Chloe, Michael, Katya, Julie, Natalie, Roman and Christina. She will be missed by many additional family members in Canada, U.S.A and the U.K. The family will receive friends at MacKinnon Family Funeral Home, 55 Mill St. E., Acton, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment St. Elias Cemetery, 10193 Heritage Rd., Brampton.

