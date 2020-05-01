GODFREY, NATHAN On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home. Beloved husband of the late Mary Godfrey. Loving father and father-in-law of Stephen Godfrey and Linda Hopson, Arlene Godfrey and Eric Weiner, Michael Godfrey and Susan Wayne and Barry Godfrey and Michelle Adelman. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Rose and the late Joseph Godfrey and Peppa and Rabbi Leon Kahane of L.A. Devoted grandfather of Melissa, Jason, Laura, Leor and Mira Jasmine and Leyla. A special thanks to Jessica and all of Nathan's caregivers. A family service was held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Nathan Godfrey Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, www.benjamins.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store