SUSSMAN, NATHAN Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Helen (Hindeh) Sussman. Cherished father and father-in-law of Raphael and Ella, Avi and Marsha, Fred and David. Proud grandfather of Reuven and Arusha, Carli and Jeremy, Shawn, Erez, Jay, Jacob, Sarah and Rebeccah. Great-grandfather to Oliver, Alexander, Benjamin and Etai. Predeceased by his siblings, the late Edith Youngstein, Anne Grafstein, Harry Sussman and Joe Sussman. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews and their children. He was the last of his generation. Special heartfelt thanks to Sunnybrook Veterans Centre K2C team for their exemplary care. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Benjamins Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin). Interment at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, Tzosmerer Section. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2020