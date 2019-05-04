FRARACCIO, NAZARIO ROBERTO Peacefully at McGarrell Place, London, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Patricia Fraraccio of London. Dear father of Lisa De Lannoy of Aruba, Monica Fraraccio of Alberta, Benjamin Fraraccio (Stephanie) of London and Joanne Fraraccio of Toronto. Loving Nonno of Amelia, Julina, Kiana, Jade, Kaleb, Logan and Rhys. Brother of Antonietta Cianfagna of Toronto and Linda Novelli of Italy. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy and donations (Alzheimer Society of Toronto or Heart & Stroke Foundation) would be appreciated and may be made through London Cremation Services, (519) 672-0459, or online at www.londoncremation.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019