REV. NAZZARENO COCCIA
COCCIA, REV. NAZZARENO Rev. Nazzareno Coccia died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Humber River Hospital. Father Coccia was 91 years old. He was ordained to the priesthood on April 5, 1953. Father Coccia was Associate Pastor at St. Charles Borromeo Parish and St. Matthew's Parish, Toronto, and Pastor of St. John Bosco Parish, Toronto. He was in residence at St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish. Father leaves behind family in Italy and had many friends in Toronto that he considered his extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Shepherds' Trust or St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish. Visitation will be held at DeMarco Funeral Home, 3725 Keele St., Toronto, on Friday, October 30th from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. and also at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church on Saturday, October 31st from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 80 Shoreham Drive, Toronto. Interment will be held in Italy at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco Funeral Home (Keele Chapel) Inc.
3725 Keele Street
Toronto, ON M3J 1N4
416-636-7027
