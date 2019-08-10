POLSINELLI, NAZZARENO It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of their dear Nazzareno on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age 93. Nazzareno will now be reunited with his loving wife Maria. He is survived by his sister Marietta Di Prospero and sister-in-law Giuseppina Conflitti. Nazzareno will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave., Toronto (north of Rexdale Blvd.) on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish, 45 Ludstone Dr., Toronto, on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment: Beechwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019