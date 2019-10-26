COOPER, NEIL It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Neil Anthony Cooper at Princess Margaret Hospital on October 20, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Neil is survived by his parents, Alistair and Thelma Cooper, his wife, Marilyn and his children, Jeanette and Christopher. A celebration of life will be held at a date still to be arranged. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army or to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation directed to the Marie Thompson Fund for Biliary Cancer Research. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019