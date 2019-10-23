Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NEIL DARREL BROWN. View Sign Service Information Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 (905)-305-8508 Obituary

BROWN, NEIL DARREL In his 90th year, passed away peacefully in hospital, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Taylor). Loving father of daughter Cindy and Brian Theoret, sons Neil Jr. and Beth Brown, Paul and Katalin Brown, Scott Brown and chosen daughters Shelley and John Getty and Karen and Brad Bellows. Proud Grandpa Mac of Olivia, Mitchell, Hannah, Harrison, Darrel, Drew, Ryan, Wesley, Jeff, Kyle, Codie, Taylor, Paige, Aidan, Rowen and Quinn. Remembered as Dad #2 by John Getty and Melody and Bernie Aldred. Neil was raised in East York and Cashel, Ontario, by wonderful parents Merton and Daisy Brown. He enjoyed a fun-filled childhood and subsequent decades with his late brother Denton (Carly). Neil will be fondly remembered by his East York Goliath chums, Canadian Shorthorn Breeders, extended family members and cherished friends. Neil was a successful businessman and president of the company Doering and Brown with his partner, the late John Doering. On retirement, Neil farmed near Uxbridge, Ontario, raising purebred shorthorn cattle and was often seen pursuing his passion for golf. A true gentleman, kind, honest and loyal, Neil lived life to the fullest, enjoying his family and friends, his cattle, travelling across the globe and most of all, 32 happy years of married life with "Joycie". Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, on Friday, October 25th from 11:30 – 12:30 p.m., where the memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Cremation with interment, Victoria Square United Cemetery, Markham. Arrangements entrusted to Haskett Funeral Home, Lucan (519-227-4211). In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church (Amherst Island, Ontario) or the Hager Hull Miller Scholarship Fund at East York Collegiate (Toronto, Ontario), would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made through

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019

