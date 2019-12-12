Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NEIL DAVID MARQUIS. View Sign Service Information Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel 467 Sherbourne Street Toronto , ON M4X1K5 (416)-924-1408 Obituary

MARQUIS, NEIL DAVID May 26, 1952 – December 9, 2019 A crack opened in our world yesterday, and it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother and friend, Neil David Marquis, following a courageous battle with cancer. Neil, the son of Nelson and Jean Marquis (predeceased), was born in Capreol, Ontario. The second of seven children, Neil recalled recently how growing up he felt he was the luckiest of children for living in such a loving family. He remembered lying in bed at night listening to his parents plan their summer camping trips – a summer ritual, during which the tent trailer would be loaded and the children would all tumble into and out of the car, as the family made its way across the continent. Neil lived his life to the fullest; he played hockey for the Sudbury Wolves, excelled in tennis, and loved strolling the warm beaches of Corfu. He was a walking encyclopaedia of music and regaled his nieces and nephews with his knowledge. When Neil moved to Moncton, NB, he met his wife, Karen Trites (predeceased) and eventually found his true calling, working with amateur theatre in Kentville, NS. Living in Toronto over the past few years, Neil developed close friendships with his neighbours. When they visited Neil in the hospital during his treatments, they referred to each other as "brother", and that is what Neil was – a loving and kind brother. Neil will be sorely missed by his sister, MaryJane (Chet), of Killarney, Ont., sister, Patti, of Wasaga Beach, Ont., Phil (Debra), of Muscat, Oman, Tom (Rose), of Oakville, Ont., Teresa, of Ottawa, Ont., and Tony (Jennifer), of Barrie, Ont. His many nieces and nephews will always remember Neil for his gentle nature and sweet smile. He taught us all to look at things and people with the sensitivity they deserved. A Visitation will take place at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Shambhala Meditation Centre of Toronto, Suite 300, 670 Bloor Street West, Toronto, beginning at 1 p.m. Cremation to take place. If desired, a donation in memoriam may be made to a charity of choice. As Cohen sings, "There is a crack in everything", but we know, "that's how the light gets in."

