SWANN, NEIL FRANCIS After a few years of increasing dementia, Neil passed away peacefully in Jan's arms, at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia, in his 92nd year on September 29, 2020. Dearly Beloved husband of Janet (nee Toppin), loving father of Hal, David (Claudia), Peter (Deborah) and Jean (Guy). Dear grandfather of Levi, Liam, Nigel and Nelson. Brother of the late Ian and Barbara. Survived by his sister Carol, of Phoenix, Arizona. Neil was the happiest and most contented person in life that Jan has ever known. He ended a 35-year teaching career at Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate in Scarborough where 'Swanny' was highly admired and respected by both students and colleagues. A family gathering will be held at the cottage overlooking the lake. Neil's life story may be found at: https://www.manganfuneralhome.com/obituary-listing