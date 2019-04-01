GREER, NEIL Peacefully surrounded by his family, Neil passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Village of Taunton Mills, Whitby. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (2015). Loving father of Skip, Richard (Frances), Donna, and Ruth (Tony) Vieira. He will be sadly missed by his 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The family wish to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Village of Taunton Mills for their loving care and attention. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport), 905-440-3595, on Wednesday, April 3rd from 10 a.m. until time of service in the DeStefano Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, 7770 Steeles Avenue E., Markham. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NEIL GREER.
DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.
1289 Keith Ross Drive
Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
(905) 440-3595
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019