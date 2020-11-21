HAGGART, Neil February 19, 1934 – November 12, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Francis Neil Haggart. Brother to Marilyn Haggart and Ken Haggart, Uncle to Christian Zboch (Lynda) Ben and Katherine. Predeceased by his parents Dorothy Bell and Weldon Haggart and sister Edna. Neil was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario on February 19, 1934 and left to serve in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He then had a long career with RBC Royal Trust first in Montreal and then Toronto where he retired. He recently moved back to Pointe Claire to live near family. Neil's ashes will be interred at Rideau Memorial Gardens alongside his mother and two nephews Kevin and Jerry Zboch. His family will gather to celebrate his life at a later date. He will be remembered by all that knew him as a kind and generous man. Donations in Neil's memory can be made to Canadian Civil Liberties Association www.ccla.org