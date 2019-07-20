Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil John McILROY. View Sign Obituary

McILROY, Neil John Major, retired, MMM SSF CD Passed away at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital on July 1, 2019, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Julie (nee May) for 38 years. Survived by brothers, Harry and Brian McIlroy. Father to Deborah Ann and John Merritt. Stepfather to Kelly Rizzo and Matthew Rizzo. Grandfather to five grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Neil served with the Canadian Forces for 27 years, serving with 8th CH on retirement. Neil also served with the Fort Gary Horse Calgary and Lord Strathcona Horse. Neil was elected Chairman of the Board for the township of Restoule, Ontario and served for approximately eight years. He was an active member of the Restoule Lions Club and a former Mason in Toronto, Ontario. Friends and family are invited to the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas, on Monday, July 22nd from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (Research). Please sign the online book of condolences at



