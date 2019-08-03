KAZEN, NEIL Neil Kazen, of Toronto, ON, died unexpectedly at his home on July 27, 2019. Neil was a beloved father, outdoorsman, engineer, physicist and aspiring theologian. He will be greatly missed. Neil is survived by his son, Sam Kazen (Susan Kazen); his daughter, Nada Shepherd (David Shepherd); and his grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Highland Funeral Home - Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Crt., Markham, ON, L6C 3G1 on Tuesday, August 6th, from 3 - 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 9116 Bayview Ave., Richmond Hill, ON, L4B 3M9 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019