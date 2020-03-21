|
|
MacLELLAN, Neil Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 94, surrounded by the love of his family. Neil was the beloved husband of Helen (nee Urquhart). Cherished father of Katherine Walton (Douglas), Liane Cooke (Daniel), Neil MacLellan (Lisa) and Andrew MacLellan (Catherine). Adored grandfather of Hilary, Sarah, Emily, Amy, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Matthew and Rachel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. If desired, remembrances may be made to Erindale Presbyterian Church. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020