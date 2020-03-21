Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil MacLELLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil MacLELLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil MacLELLAN Obituary
MacLELLAN, Neil Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 94, surrounded by the love of his family. Neil was the beloved husband of Helen (nee Urquhart). Cherished father of Katherine Walton (Douglas), Liane Cooke (Daniel), Neil MacLellan (Lisa) and Andrew MacLellan (Catherine). Adored grandfather of Hilary, Sarah, Emily, Amy, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Matthew and Rachel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. If desired, remembrances may be made to Erindale Presbyterian Church. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -