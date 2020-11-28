McTAGGART, (Peter) Neil 1948 - 2020 Neil has transcended his many medical challenges. He slipped away peacefully at Dorothy Ley Hospice on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He reluctantly leaves his wife and life partner Margaret who is comforted by his "perfect" dog Maggie. Son of the late Hubert (Mac) and Helen McTaggart. Neil grew up with his big brother John (Mandy) and little brother Mark. He joins John's and Mandy's baby Mathew, a sweet soul that we did not have the honour to watch grow and know. And as Mark's big brother, he was able to develop his special gift for dealing with children. Neil will also be missed by his many in-laws and friends: Mary (Richard), Kitty (John), Frances (Mike), Joe (Janina) and John (Mary). Neil was the ultimate uncle to Tom (Deb), Jamie (Anne), Chris (Kathryn), Christin (the late Chris), Beth (Dale), Anne (Dave), Paul (Elif), Francis (Liz), Sarah (Chris) Matthew (Andrea) and Will (Angela). The kids were the gift that kept on giving and Neil adored his great-nieces and nephews and apparently was adored in return: Kyle, Jack, Ethan, Silas, Aida, Ava, Wren, Tristen, Sophie, Carter, Iyla, Max, Lily and Carter's new brother who is en route. In a addition to a very fulfilling teaching career, Neil was also a hockey referee for over fifty years, and enthusiastic, if not expert, golfer, and an unofficial consumer advocate with a penchant for autos. Neil touched so many lives and people of all ages. His former students loved to reminisce and would thank him for his influence and in Neil's typical low key style he would be genuinely surprised that he had made such an impact on their lives. He so enjoyed the children and related to all ages. While other people might have found someone "challenging", Neil found them "interesting and fun". He leaves so many friends, neighbours and colleagues from his 72 years. In retirement and in remission, Neil fostered two Dog Guide puppies, Katie Mayhem and Ms Goldie Hound, both now Autism Assistance Service Dogs. And he delighted in raising them with the assistance of the marvelous "free range kids" of the neighbourhood. Neil was so grateful for all the marvelous medical assistance and assistants he encountered through the last nine years. He was especially blessed in caring and friendship with his many oncologists, Nurse Rebecca at Princess Margaret, Dr Kodsi, Dr. Marras, Dr Abel, Dr. Caulford, Dr. Zive and Nurse Vlad and PSW Jennifer. Neil has generously donated his body to the medical school at University of Toronto to assist and teach medical students. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Dorothy Ley Hospice and the Dog Guides of Canada were two of Neil's favourites. info@dogguides.com and dlhospice.org
When it is safe for all of us to gather we will have a Memorial Mass followed by a reception to celebrate the life of our Neil.