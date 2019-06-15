MAH, NEIL RICHARD FULLER December 22, 1987 - June 9, 2019 It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Neil on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 31. Beloved son, brother and uncle. Survived by his parents Richard and Patricia, his sister Katie (David Gradziel) and niece Emery. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., east of Jane Subway, from 2-5 p.m., Sunday. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. What is a life? It is the flash of a firefly in the night. It is the breath of a Buffalo in the wintertime. It is the shadow which runs across the grass and loses itself in the sunset. Crowfoot, Blackfoot Orator, 1899. If desired, donations may be made to Epilepsy Toronto or any Mental Health Centre of your choice. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019