ANCHETA, NELITA "NELLIE" 80 years old, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Pio and Consuelo Ancheta; the sister of Fely, Edna, Vic and the late Willie and Marlo. She is survived by nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, friends and relatives who will miss her sadly, but remember and cherish her lovingly. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours and share stories on Saturday and Sunday, July 20th and 21st, from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m., in McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, at 2900 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1N5 A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Theresa's Parish - Shrine of the Little Flower, at 2559 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1M 1M1.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 19, 2019