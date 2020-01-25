Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NELL HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NELL HENDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NELL HENDERSON Obituary
HENDERSON, NELL Of Pickering Peacefully and surrounded by her family at the West Parry Sound Health Centre in Parry Sound on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Nell Henderson (nee Kibsey), beloved wife of the late Jack Henderson, was in her 89th year. Dear mother of Steve and Linda Henderson of Burk's Falls. Proud grandmother of Bryan (Jennifer) and Curtis (Carly). Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -