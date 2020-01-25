|
HENDERSON, NELL Of Pickering Peacefully and surrounded by her family at the West Parry Sound Health Centre in Parry Sound on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Nell Henderson (nee Kibsey), beloved wife of the late Jack Henderson, was in her 89th year. Dear mother of Steve and Linda Henderson of Burk's Falls. Proud grandmother of Bryan (Jennifer) and Curtis (Carly). Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020