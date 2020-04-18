LEWICKI, Nella It is with great sadness and deep love that we announce the passing of Nella Lewicki. She was the loving mother to Rita (Walter) and Victor (Tanya) and devoted "Babi" to her grandchildren Alexei, Sasha, Lena and Misha. Nella was predeceased by her husband Boris Lewicki and her parents, Constantine and Natalia Labus. Born in Minsk, Belarus in 1929, Nella's early years were turbulent ones. As a foreign slave worker (Ostarbeiter) captured in occupied Belarus, she was forced as a teenager to build Nazi warplanes. It has passed into family lore that she did her part for the Allied war effort by bringing down Nazi fighter planes through her intentionally shoddy work. Following the war, Nella immigrated with her parents to Manchester, England where she met Boris. Marriage and a year-long honeymoon in Portugal followed. Nella, with husband and two Mancunian children in tow, immigrated to Canada in 1959. She worked for many years for Sears Canada, escaping during the summer weekends to the family cottage at "Berezki" where her days would frequently begin with an early morning dip in Lake Simcoe with her beloved golden retriever Ginger. Retirement would allow for more time at the cottage, and travel and bridge with friends. Despite being retired, Nella had her hands full caring for (or was it spoiling?) her grandchildren. This included honing their domino-playing skills, treating them to her famous "chicken v saucye," and instilling in them a strong work ethic and pride in their Russian culture, community, and faith. In her later years, particularly following the passing of Boris, her once remarkable memory began to fail her. Minds may forget, but our hearts will always remember. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care and compassion of the staff at The Elginwood in Richmond Hill, particularly Elizaveta and Elena. A formal church service and celebration of Nella's life will take place when this world finds its bearings again.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.