ELBERTSEN, NELLIE (nee BADER) Surrounded by her loving family, Nellie passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 90 years. She is now reunited with her loving husband Jack. Dear mother of Rob and his wife Wanda, Randy, Rosemary and her husband Tim Eastman and Leslie and her husband Dave Chilvers. Adored Oma of Christopher (Suzanne), Laura (Sean), Carolyn (Sean), Mark (Christine), Krystina, Adam and Michael (Allie). Cherished great-Oma of Raiden, Charlie, Arden, Brodie, Maya and Kieran. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews in Holland. Visitation was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St., Bowmanville, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service followed in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Private Interment at Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019