ADAMS, Nellie Florence 1925 - 2020 Nellie Florence Adams in her 96th year, beloved daughter of the late George and Alice Prior. Co-Owner of Baban Diaper Service' Tubclub Laundry and much loved wife of the late Douglas Adams. Loving mother of Corinne, Janet, Donna, and Lorna (Robert). Cherished Nana of 7. Nellie was a life member of the Daughters of Rebekah Lodge, and daily lived their motto, "Friendship, Love, and Truth". Heartfelt thanks to Toronto EMS and Michael Garron Hospital who took wonderful care of our Mom. Will miss Moms' words, "Where's my purse?" Memorial donations to Danforth Mennonite Church are welcome.



