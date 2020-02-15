|
McLAUGHLIN, NELLIE (nee JAMSA) 1932 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Nellie McLaughlin. She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years Darrel, her three children Kathleen (Jane), Brian and Dan (Wendy) and her cherished grandchildren Megan (Tyler), Rachel (Morgan), Cassandra and Ashley (William). Born and raised in Timmins, Ontario and a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Nellie was the kind of mother every child deserves. She nurtured them, encouraged them to be independent and was supportive in their choices even if she didn't agree with them. She was an avid reader, loved swimming and was devoted to her grandchildren. She was strong-willed, a wicked Scrabble player and an amazing chef. Nellie led a remarkably healthy life until she was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019. She was strong and maintained her sense of humour throughout, yet succumbed on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She will be missed and in our hearts forever. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020