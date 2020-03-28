|
FRYER, NELSON Passed away suddenly at his home in Toronto, on March 20, 2020, in his 67th year. He is sadly missed by his brother Barry (Beth), his nephew Cameron (Sonja), and niece Fiona. Nelson's career spanned a number of civic organizations, including the City of York, the Ministry of Health, and St. Michael's Hospital, where he was the Director of Employee & Labour Relations for 15 years. He was a respected and deeply valued colleague who was widely recognized for his kindness, practical wisdom, empathy, and support for all who sought his counsel. He was a mentor and a steadfast friend. His family and many friends will miss his presence in their lives. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com Donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Canadian Down Syndrome Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020