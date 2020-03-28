Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for NELSON FRYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NELSON FRYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NELSON FRYER Obituary
FRYER, NELSON Passed away suddenly at his home in Toronto, on March 20, 2020, in his 67th year. He is sadly missed by his brother Barry (Beth), his nephew Cameron (Sonja), and niece Fiona. Nelson's career spanned a number of civic organizations, including the City of York, the Ministry of Health, and St. Michael's Hospital, where he was the Director of Employee & Labour Relations for 15 years. He was a respected and deeply valued colleague who was widely recognized for his kindness, practical wisdom, empathy, and support for all who sought his counsel. He was a mentor and a steadfast friend. His family and many friends will miss his presence in their lives. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com Donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Canadian Down Syndrome Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NELSON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -