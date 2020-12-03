RUSSELL, Nelson Joseph It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden but peaceful passing of their beloved father on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving father of Garfield (Corinne), Wayne and Sophia. Proud and cherished Grandpa of Taharqua, Sapphire, Jada, Jameelia, Sianna and Noah. Nelson will be sadly missed by his sister Maureen, nieces, nephews, significant other Elaine, family and friends in Canada, U.S.A and Jamaica. Nelson was a dedicated employee of the Hudson Bay Company and a longtime proud and loyal member of the Gleaner Publishing Company in Jamaica. Nelson enjoyed supporting various charities through which he made lasting friendships. If desired, donations can be made to the Canadian Wildlife Federation or the Salvation Army on his behalf, in lieu of flowers. For online condolences and funeral webcast please visit newediukfuneralhome.com