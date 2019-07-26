NARCISO, NELSON Peacefully, at home, surrounded in love by his family, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, Nelson Narciso of London and the Greater Toronto area passed away at the age of 39. Beloved husband of Brenda. Dearest daddy of Payton. Cherished son of Luis and Tina. Loving brother of Brian (Jackie). Also survived by his grandmothers, Vavo's Albertina and Valquiria. Much loved by many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Nelson will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, generosity, honesty, hard- working and fun-loving nature and general big heartedness. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Visitors will be received in the O'Neil Funeral Home, 350 William Street, London, on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Cross Church, 10 Elm Street, at Hamilton Road, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by entombment in St. Peter's Cemetery, London. Donations in memory of Nelson can be made to the London Regional Cancer Program at 747 Baseline Road E., London, ON N6C 2R6 (www.lhsf.ca) or to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at 610 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5G 2M9 (https://the pmcf.ca/Donate-Now). Online condolences and Guest Book at oneilfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 26, 2019