SILVA, NELSON It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Nelson on July 21, 2019, peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 59. Nelson was a proud "Toronto boy" and also loved his second home in Alte, Portugal. Nelson will be deeply missed by many friends and family, including his wife Dominique, his two sons Kevin and Kyle and his mother Olímpia. He was a proud member of the Local 506 Union and enjoyed many years of work with his friends in the industry. Funeral details are available through the Vescio Funeral Home. Visitation on Friday, July 26th from 4 to 8 p.m.; Funeral on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019