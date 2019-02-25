PETERS, NEMA (NEAMAH MAY) It is with sadness that we announce the passing on February 22, 2019, of our mother and grandmother Nema (Neamah May) Peters, just 2 months shy of her 95th birthday. She lived her life to the fullest, still working until the age of 86 and was her feisty little self until the end. She leaves behind her daughter Janie (Ray) and grandsons Craig and Kevin Lowe and her son Reg (Sandy) and grandson Josh and granddaughter Jenny Peters. She is predeceased by her youngest daughter Leslie. Mum also leaves behind her beloved dog Muffin who has been her loving companion these past 14-1/2 years. Special thanks must be given to Mum's "favorite" doctor...Doctor John Jovanovic who Mum loved dearly and who gave her such special and loving care for all the years he's looked after her. As well, a special thank you to all the nurses in the 3B Cardiology Ward who were exceptionally kind and caring of Mum in her final days...you have no idea what a comfort that was. A private family service is being held.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019