Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Resources
More Obituaries for NERINA VRPOLJAC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NERINA VRPOLJAC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NERINA VRPOLJAC Obituary
VRPOLJAC, NERINA It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Nerina Vrpoljac. She died peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Slavko. Loving mother of Sonja and mother-in-law of Slavek Kshonze. Devoted Nonna of Natalia. She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends in Canada, Croatia, Italy and Slovenia. Visitation to be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & VISITATION CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12 p.m. until time of Service at 2 p.m. Interment to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NERINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -