VRPOLJAC, NERINA It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Nerina Vrpoljac. She died peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Slavko. Loving mother of Sonja and mother-in-law of Slavek Kshonze. Devoted Nonna of Natalia. She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends in Canada, Croatia, Italy and Slovenia. Visitation to be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & VISITATION CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12 p.m. until time of Service at 2 p.m. Interment to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020