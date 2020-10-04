CHOPIANY, NESTOR (ERNIE) Peacefully passed away at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Center, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 95, surrounded by his Children and sister Helen Dow. Nestor was predeceased by his beloved wife and soul mate of 66 years Stella Chopiany, sister Leslie Kokelj, his son Ernie, and son-in-law Domenic. Devoted and loving father of Ernie (predeceased) and Monica, Jerry and (Irene), Pat and (Bill Holowachuk), Sandy and (Alan Brown), Lisa and (Domenic DiIorio predeceased). Proud Dido to Michael Chopiany and (Amanda), Nicole and (Victor Camba), Matthew Chopiany and (Cathy), Leda Chopiany, Jonathan Holowachuk and (Yolande), Nicholas Karpiuk and (Rachelle Dinchong), Cassandra Karpiuk and (Andre Lambert) and Michael DiIorio. He will be fondly remembered by his great-grandchildren Eric, Lily, Isabella, and Liam. Nestor was predeceased by his parents Stephen and Anna Chopiany. He will be sadly missed by many extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Center. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Center or Sheptytsky Knights of Columbus Charitable Trust Fund would be appreciated by the family. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held. Thank you for your understanding during this very difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to SCOTT FUNERAL HOME - Mississauga Chapel, 905-272-4040. Online condolences may be made at www.arbormemorial.ca-scottmississauga.ca