BARNES, Neville September 26, 1932 - June 21, 2020 It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Neville Barnes. Neville died peacefully at home with his daughters by his side. Toronto has lost one of it's great guitar players. He was a lifelong member of the Toronto Musicians Association, with an impressive career that spanned over 7 decades. Loving husband of the late Helen Barnes and adoring father of Elizabeth, Catherine (Paul) and Sandra. A post COVID celebration of life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Toronto Humane Society. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Messages of Condolence can be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.