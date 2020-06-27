Neville BARNES
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARNES, Neville September 26, 1932 - June 21, 2020 It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Neville Barnes. Neville died peacefully at home with his daughters by his side. Toronto has lost one of it's great guitar players. He was a lifelong member of the Toronto Musicians Association, with an impressive career that spanned over 7 decades. Loving husband of the late Helen Barnes and adoring father of Elizabeth, Catherine (Paul) and Sandra. A post COVID celebration of life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Toronto Humane Society. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Messages of Condolence can be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved