SOLNTSEFF, Dr. Nicholas and June December 13, 1931 - August 13, 2020 - Nicholas March 25, 1927 - August 14, 2020 - June It is with the heaviest of hearts that I, Dominic Simon, the only child of Dr. Nicholas and June Solntseff, must regretfully announce their passing in August of this year. My dear Father, in his sleep on the morning of Thursday the 13th and my dear Mother the day after, peacefully in hospital, on the 14th. Both died after incredibly long, full and exciting lives and will be greatly missed by many. Dr. Nicholas Solntseff was born of emigre Russian parents in Shanghai, China, on December 13, 1931. After the Solntseffs immigrated to Australia he, the only child, obtained his Bachelor of Science and Maths in 1953 and a PhD in High Energy Nuclear Physics in 1957 from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia. After working at the Australian Atomic Energy Commission, Nick left for England. Teaching at Imperial College, London, he gained experience in early computing, met June at a MENSA mixer, and returned with her to Australia in 1967 to marry. June Pauline Patricia Hart was born on March 25, 1927 at Brighton, Sussex, England, and grew up in London during WWII with her brothers and sister. After surviving the Blitz, June would go on to join the Army upon turning 18 being posted to a division of M16 as a Special Wireless Operator from 1944-47. Her first marriage resulted in two children, Sally and the late David Stephens. June's second marriage would take her racing grand prix motorcycles, 125 and 175cc class across Europe in the early 1950s. It would be in the later half of the 60s as a single woman again in London that she would become heavily involved in MENSA activities, founding SIGHT and leading her to the mixer where she would meet Nicholas. Upon returning to Sydney, June and Nick married on the 2nd of June, 1967. Nick joined the Department of Electronic Computation in the School of Electrical Engineering at The University of New South Wales. Their only son Dominic Simon, affectionately nicknamed Domby, was adopted after being born in February of 1969. After one year in Avoca Gardens, a suburb of Sydney, they found their way to the University of Colorado at Boulder where Nick was an associate professor of electrical engineering. Called to Canada to become a professor in the Applied Math Department at McMaster University, Nick relocated the family to Dundas, Ontario. It was then that in short, applied math became computer science and systems. Many of the more than 10,000 students he had will remember stories he told about how people laughed in the 70's when he predicted they would be taking notes in lecture on computers small enough to fit on a desk that cost less than $200 or having handheld computers more powerful than the one that put a man on the moon. Nick will be remembered as a gentle man, a computer and animal lover, a great father and the smartest person anyone ever knew who couldn't remember if he turned the coffee off. June had an immense love for her town and enjoyed living in Olde Dundas. She was a force to be reckoned with at times and sat on many committees and worked for many causes including The Dundas Garden Club, The Dundas Heritage Society, DVSA and the Distress Centre. She was a weekly writer for the Hamilton Spectator for years and fought vehemently against amalgamation. Nick and June loved and were loved by their families both here and abroad including their grandson, Justice Hart Solntseff, the Olszewski, Phillips' and Tatarinoff families, and many colleagues and friends. My wife, Stacey, and I wish to sincerely thank the staff at Extendicare, Caroline Place and our friends for their love and support during this, the saddest of times. Cremation for both has taken place and due to COVID-19 restrictions, no further plans have been made at this time. Any donation in June or Nicholas's memory could be made to the animal organization of your choice.



