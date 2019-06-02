TOMORY, Nicholas Andrew It is with great sadness that the family announces that Nicholas Tomory passed away on May 29, 2019, at home in Stouffville. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Eva (nee Masszi); children, Sophia (Henry) and Dennis; his granddaughter Abigail; his brothers, sisters-in-law and their families; and his friends. Gratitude and thanks to Dr. Jeff Weissberger and Cherry for their compassionate care. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto, on Monday, June 3rd at 11 a.m. A private interment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery at a later time.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 2, 2019