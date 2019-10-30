Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Charles EBEN. View Sign Obituary





EBEN, Nicholas Charles Nicholas Charles Eben, "Moose," born December 11, 1950 to Doris May Smith and Peter Eben, passed on October 26, 2019 at the age of 68. Loving husband of Brenda, incredible father to Sarah and Melissa, gentle grandfather to Abbey and Addison and younger brother to Michael and Nancy. The world lost an incredible man. There are no words to express the magnitude of this loss. He was the most loving, patient and gentle man. Always thinking about his wife and two daughters before himself. Always classy, humble and level headed. Stoic and determined when it came to life's challenges. He led by example and shared the world with us. He was selfless. Aside from his family, his greatest passions were spending endless days at the cottage and marvelling at the scenery of Georgian Bay while boating. He was a straight shooter and had a larger than life persona that matched his stature. His final moments were on his terms, he was not afraid and was surrounded by his family. He will be deeply missed by hundreds of wonderful friends and family members. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12 noon at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Church (3220 Bayview Avenue, North York, Ontario). As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Covenant House (20 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2P3). A Celebration of Life is to follow at Le Parc (8432 Leslie Street, Thornhill, Ontario) following the service at the church. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close