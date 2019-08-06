BELAK, NICHOLAS JOSEPH July 27, 1928 - August 1, 2019 Born in Sumiac, Slovakia to Maria and John Belak, grew up to be a Renaissance man. Nicholas passed away peacefully, his son at his side at Gibson Long Term Care Centre. Devoted husband to Catherine (deceased), loving father to John Paul, caring brother to John (deceased) and Mary. Proud uncle to Stephen, Peter and Veronica (deceased) and generous to his many cousins. Immigrated to Temiscaming, Quebec in 1939. Became trilingual. Obtained a scholarship to St. Michael's College and achieved an MBA. Played varsity football, pitched in baseball and hacked at tennis. Enjoyed music, dance, singing and the arts. A historian and storyteller which encompassed fishing tales. Proud of his heritage: past President of Canadian Slovak Business Association. Assisted the Czech immigrants in 1968 advocating for their right of entry into Canada. Favourite quotes "po?úvaj a bud' ticho" and "never give up", his philosophy to journeys end. Ever grateful to his family, friends and the Gibson Longterm Caregivers who enhanced his long and happy life. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph following the visitation at 1:30 p.m. The final rite of committal and burial will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2019