MARYN, NICHOLAS February 7, 1921 - November 1, 2020 Age 99. Nicholas was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Anna. He leaves his children: Luba (Paul), and grandchildren Timothy and Olenka (Gabriel) and great-grandchildren Audrey and Jamie; Sonia (Nestor), and grandchildren Natalia (Kalen) and great-grandchild Kateryna, and Lianna (Patrick); and Michael (Olya), and grandchildren Nicholas, Michael, and Matthew; as well as extended family and friends. Nicholas will be laid to rest on November 4th, in a private ceremony at Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, Oakville.



