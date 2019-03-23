NICHOLAS MAZEPA

MAZEPA, NICHOLAS Was born on March 19, 1949 in Toronto and passed away on March 16, 2019 at Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford with family by his side. A beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stedman Community Hospice are greatly appreciated. Privately Cremated. Forever In Our Hearts.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019
